Iranian firm’s six-month polymers output up 30%

The output of polymeric products by Iran’s Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company during March 21-September 22, 2019 witnessed a 30-percent growth year-on-year, for the first time in the past 10 years.

This was achieved through timely supply of diverse feedstocks to the company and an increase in ethylene delivery to it, Shana reported.

The company’s yield of polymeric products surpassed 315,000 tons at the end of the six-month period ending September 22, 2019.

Since March 2019, the company has produced over 52,000 tons of polymeric products per month. This comes as during March 21-September 22, 2018, its output stood at 242,000 tons.

The firm’s output is expected to reach close to 700,000 tons by March 2020, which is equal to its total nominal capacity.

In the six-month period to September 2019, a total of 175,192 tons of ethylene was supplied to the company as feedstock.

Unprecedented over the past decade, the figure indicates a 125-percent increase compared to that of the same time span last year. This was achieved in light of employing new techniques for supplying feedstock.

Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company began its operations 20 years ago and is one of the subsidiaries of the Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare.

It produces the greatest variety of polymeric products in the country, including ‌high-density and low-density polyethylene, and plays a very important role in Iran’s petrochemical industry.