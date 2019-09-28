Official: Mazandaran Province’s customs offices income up 38%

The total income generated by customs offices in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran during March 21-September 22, 2019 stood at $22.44 million, up 38 percent year-on-year, said a provincial customs official.

Ali Yousefi-Manesh, the supervisor of Mazandaran’s customs offices, added during the same six month period, the foreign trade balance of the province’s customs offices exceeded $508 million, IRNA reported.

He noted that since March 21, 2019, some 462,000 tons of non-oil products valued at $118.66 million were exported from customs offices of Nowshahr, Amir Abad, Amol, Sari and Fereydunkenar, all located in Mazandaran Province.

The official listed the top six export destinations in this time span as Iraq, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and the UAE respectively, saying the province’s six-month (March 21-September 22, 2019) exports witnessed a 51 percent increase weight-wise compared to the figure for the same period last year.

He added exports of dairy products, valued at $67.33 million, created the highest revenue for the province in the six month duration ending September 2019, followed by the overseas sales of ice cream ($11.16 million), cement ($9.68 million), plastic products ($6.34 million) and paper ($2.41 million).

Yousefi-Manesh said in this period, imports to the province through Nowshahr, Amir Abad and Fereydunkenar customs offices amounted to 1.83 million tons worth $626.97 million.

He listed imported items as feed barley ($199.56 million), field corn ($190.83 million), animal fats and oils ($164.11 million), base oil ($10.1 million) and electric devices ($9.59 million), which were purchased from 26 countries including Russia, the UAE, Germany, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

The official said imports to the province in this duration showed a 43 percent growth as well as a 20 percent increase in terms of value and weight, respectively, compared to last year’s figures.

He put at $10.39 million the value of goods transited from the province’s customs offices to Pakistan and Iraq in the six-month time span to September 22, 2019.