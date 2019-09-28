Irish leaders warn Britain time is running out for Brexit deal

The Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Leo Varadkar, has voiced concerns about Britain’s ability to put forth “written proposals” to the all-important European Union (EU) summit in mid-October.

The “written proposals” in question relate to alternative British plans for the Irish border backstop, the main stumbling block to securing a Brexit deal.

The Taoiseach was speaking in Los Angeles, where he is on a two-day trade mission focused on promoting Ireland’s TV and film industries, Presstv Reported.

Talking to reporters, Varadkar said time is “running short” for Britain to come up with a realistic framework.

The Irish Taoiseach’s concerns have been reinforced by the Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney, who says “significant gaps” remain between the UK and EU in the run-up to the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Coveney, who is also the Tanaiste (deputy head of the Irish government) is quoted by the Irish Mirror as claiming that “time is running out” to stop Britain from “crashing out of the EU”.

Coveney was speaking in Brussels after a meeting with the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier.

The stark warnings from Irish leaders come amid Britain’s last push to secure a Brexit deal before the scheduled departure date of October 31.

Britain’s Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, has warned that the EU is facing a “moment of truth” following his meeting yesterday in Brussels with Barnier.

The meetings in Brussels are part of intense technical discussions between the UK and the EU to resolve existing differences, notably on the Irish border backstop.

If these technical discussions don’t bear fruit before the EU summit in mid-October, then the UK will face two tough choices: either to crash out of the EU on October 31 or to seek a three-month extension as demanded by the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly made clear that he is loath to ask for a delay to Brexit, labeling the Benn Bill (which calls for an extension) as the “surrender bill”.