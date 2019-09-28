Photojournalist: Current portraits of war veterans depict real heroes for today’s generation

By Sadeq Dehqan

Over 30 years after the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, taking photos of the people who were involved in the war would create a bond between that generation and the current one.

Prolific photojournalist Saeed Sadeqi (born in 1955), who is mostly famous for his collections of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, is showcasing his new series featuring current portraits of people he once photographed on the warfronts in an exhibition titled ‘After That Day,’ which is underway until October 1st at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week.

He believes that each photo tells new stories of the war and shows individuals who can each narrate different stories of the situations they have been through.

Sadeqi has previously published his war photos in several books, including ‘Broken Blossoms,’ ‘Mirror of the War,’ ‘Halabja’ and ‘Lovely Defense.’

He put on view the then photos next to the current photos of the people on the warfronts in a way that would provide an opportunity for visitors to make a comparative study between the lives of the soldiers on the warfronts and their lives as citizens of today.

Sadeqi’s black and white photograph ‘Conquest of Khorramshahr’ that depicts Iranian soldiers celebrating the liberation of Khorramshahr was sold for about $18,000 at the 10th Tehran Auction in January.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, our Iran Daily reporter conducted an exclusive interview with the photojournalist to know more about the exhibition and his motivations to hold such an event.

The full text of the interview follows:

IRAN DAILY: How did you enter the world of photography?

SAEED SADEQI: I belong to the generation that entered the field of photography in 1976 with people who were involved in the Islamic Revolution. Of course, I was highly interested in cinema and photography so that I watched a lot of films and I paid special attention to their compositions.

I think films should be ranked based on film composition and light, and since they were often not followed, I left cinema.

At that time, I was working for Ayat Film Company in which we copied the photos of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini as well as photos taken from people’s street protests.

Later, the 90-minute film, ‘Laylatul Qadr,’ was made of photos and an 8-mm film made by my colleagues and me. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, I wanted to pursue my childhood dream in the film industry, but almost all cinemas were burnt during the revolution.

Once the Islamic Republic Party was formed and the Islamic Republican Newspaper was established in 1979, I was invited to the field of photojournalism.

How did you become a famous war photographer?

Because the Islamic Revolution scored its victory very quickly, there were several political groups searching for power which created several problems and conflicts. Major Iranian cities including Tehran, Shiraz, Mashhad and Tabriz, as well as some Kurdish cities, faced some conflicts mainly caused by the MKO, the Tudeh Party and the Organization of the Iranian People’s Fadaiyan.

I was taking photos for newspapers on September 22, 1980 when Saddam Hussein began the war by bombarding Iran’s Mehrabad Airport. I was not allowed to enter the airport to take photos, and thus I was sent to Shahrak-e Ekbatan to take pictures which eventually became very popular as the photos of the first day of the war.

Coinciding with the Iraqi invasion of Khorramshahr, I went to the southern city. Unlike us who were approaching the city, others were leaving it due to the Ba’th invasion.

My first photos of Khorramshar were taken from the city’s Jame’ Mosque. I was there a few days and before the city was completely occupied by Iraqi forces, we departed. Thereafter, I attended different war operations and continued taking photos.

When did you come up with the idea of taking photos of your wartime subjects in their current lives?

It was in 2010 when I felt like reminding people of the current lives of people who fought in the war through photography. I thought some people were abusing the name of war and the frontline by attempting to use them for their personal benefits. This is while our generation strongly believed that we fought as part of our national responsibilities; we owe no one, and no one owes us. These factors motivated me to find the subjects of the photographs who were not currently receiving any special advantages.

To which generation do they belong?

They represent the real generation of the revolution, those who went to war to defend their country. My purpose was to introduce their identities again and link them to the current generation.

I believe that the bond between the two generations would improve our society to make a better future.

Why didn’t you choose your subjects from well-known war figures or commanders?

Although many of our commanders including Martyr Hemmat, Bakeri and others were present at the frontlines, the nature of being a commander is to manage the soldiers at the frontlines, not to fight.

How did you take photos in those difficult situations?

My colleagues and I were working like all other soldiers, and sometimes we were in even more difficult situations because we had no embankment, shelter, or guns. We were also not included in the food quota and we used other people’s food. I was wandering around everywhere hoping that I can motivate more people through my photographs to participate in the war.

How did you find these people after these years and to what extent did you achieve your plan?

In 2010, the Khabaronline news outlet published my old photos for the first time and asked me to identify the people in the photos; and I identified a few cases. The process continued and in 2013 and 2014 Iran newspaper published the photos and more people were identified.

Finally, I found 39 of the subjects and I traveled far and close to take photos of them again. I wanted to complete my job in introducing the war generation and introduce them to the current generation.

I am very interested in the photos taken from 15 of these subjects and I put them on display in the current exhibition which features 22 photos. I intend to take pictures again of the other 24 people in an appropriate time and place to convey a good message to the current generation.

I plan to publish a book of this collection along with the notes written by the subjects.