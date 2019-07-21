Polls show support growing in US for Trump’s removal from office

A HuffPost/YouGov poll found that respondents support impeaching and removing Trump from office by 47-39, up from a 2-point spread earlier this month, Presstv Reported.

A poll by Business Insider gained similar results, with 45 per cent of respondents saying they supported impeachment, including 29 per cent who said they were "strongly" in favour of the move.

A Quinnipiac poll found just 37 percent saying Trump should be impeached and removed from office, but that’s a jump from July, when only 32 percent of respondents even thought Democrats should begin impeachment proceedings.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found Americans narrowly in favor of pursuing the inquiry, 49 percent to 46.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll was tied at 43-43 on the question of pursuing the process, but the 43 percent who approved was up by 7 percentage points from the previous week after Pelosi’s impeachment announcement.

Pelosi started the impeachment proceedings after news emerged that Trump had made an unlawful deal with his Ukrainian counterpart to incriminate his Democratic rival, former vice president and current front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden.

Trump asked the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to find dirt on Biden

Trump reportedly asked Zelensky eight times during a phone call to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in an orchestrated plot against Biden and his son, Hunter.

News of Trump's request was revealed by a whistleblower who lodged a complaint accusing Trump of “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election”.

The news sparked a scandal forcing Trump's Ukraine envoy to resign.

Following the Ukraine scandal leading Democrats described Trump as a “clear and present danger” to the American and national security.

Trump, however, dismissed the Ukraine allegations as another witch-hunt following the failure of the Mueller report

According to one former Republican senator, Jeff Flake, at least 35 of his former peers would vote to impeach Mr Trump were the vote held in private. Mr Flake, who has made no secret of his dislike of the president, reportedly told a conference many Republicans privately back impeachment.

A handful of Republican senators have publicly censured the president's actions, including vocal Trump critic Mitt Romney, who called the situation "deeply troubling".