Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson determined to thwart SNP-Labour pact

Amid strong indications that a vote of no confidence in the government could be held soon, the Liberal Democrats continue to stay aloof on the issue for fear that Jeremy Corbyn could emerge as interim Prime Minister.

Senior Scottish National Party (SNP) MP, Stewart Hosie, who is the party’s former deputy leader, says that a vote of no confidence aimed at ousting Boris Johnson could be held as early as next week, Presstv Reported.

Hosie’s prediction comes on the heels of SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon’s statement that she is “open-minded” about Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, becoming interim Prime Minister.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Sturgeon said she is not “personally” pushing for Corbyn to lead the country as a “unity figure”, but that he could serve as interim Prime Minister to first secure a Brexit extension before proceeding to call a general election.

For his part, Corbyn told Sky News today that the government is “collapsing”. The Labour leader added that talks with opposition parties on Thursday had been “productive” and that the prospect of an “emergency government” was becoming “more likely every day”.

But the emerging pact between Labour and SNP is being blocked by the Liberal Democrats, who remain implacably opposed to Corbyn.

The Liberal Democrats’ position is that the Labour leader is too “divisive” a figure to play the role of interim Prime Minister.

This position has just been reinforced by Lib Dem leader, Jo Swinson, who says that whilst an “emergency government” may be necessary, MPs from “all parties” would not rally around Corbyn as “temporary leader”.