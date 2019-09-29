In search of biggest fuel saver? Try smoother roads

By Gavin Bennett *

There are dozens of ways to improve the fuel economy of vehicles with petrol and diesel engines and, thereby, reduce both the quantity and toxicity of their exhaust fumes.

The most high profile and heavily invested efforts have been directed at the vehicles themselves, and certainly there have been design advances to make engines more fuel efficient and clean up the gases that come out of their tailpipes. Improvements of up to 50 percent have been achieved since the millennium.

Poor maintenance practices and clumsy driving have been rightly blamed for largely negating these gains. But the focus on vehicles and drivers tends to obscure what is overwhelmingly the most crucial factor in how much pollution (of any and every kind) that motor vehicles produce. The biggest influence — by far — is the road they drive on.

Take a specific journey, for example a 15km trip from the suburbs into city center; a typical commuter routine. Under optimum conditions of engine tuning, driving style and traffic flow, this journey would take about 15 minutes and the average saloon car would use about one liter of fuel. In congested conditions, this same journey takes between 30 and 90 minutes, and uses about two liters of fuel.

Maintaining steady speed requires relatively little energy, using substantially less fuel than if you are repeatedly slowing down, stopping, idling, accelerating again … and so on … whether because of traffic or bumps and holes.

So, by having smooth roads, with enough capacity to allow a steady flow of traffic, and motorists obeying traffic codes to minimize disruption of that flow, the volume of fuel consumed by commuter vehicles (hundreds of thousands of them) can be halved. Twice a day. A massive economic saving in fuel costs, not to mention the saving in time.

* Gavin Bennett is a Kenyan longtime writer for the motor industry.

The above article was taken from Daily Nation