India can become a major tourism destination by 2022: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's rank on the Travel and Tourism Competitive Index has jumped to 34 from 65, adding that it could become one of the major tourist destinations by 2022 with the countrymen's support.

"September 27 was celebrated as World Tourism Day and you will be happy to know that certain reputed tourism agencies of the world, which rank standards of travel and tourism have shown that India has displayed a lot of improvement in the Travel and Tourism Competitive Index," Modi said in his 57th episode of monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Asian News International wrote.

"Our rank is 34 on this index, whereas, five years ago we were ranked 65th, which in a way is a big jump. If we tried all that harder, then by the 75th year of our independence (2022), we would have carved a place for ourselves amidst the major tourist destinations of the world," he continued.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his appeal to the people to travel at least 15 destinations within the country by 2022. Last month, Modi had made this appeal from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day.

"My dear countrymen, you will remember, that on August 15, I had in my address said from the ramparts of Red Fort that by 2022, you should visit 15 tourist destinations in India," Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that this exercise will help people in understanding and getting a grip on the diversity in the country.

"At least 15 places and if possible, make a program to stay over there for an overnight, two-night stay. You should observe, understand and experience India. We have so much diversity," he said.