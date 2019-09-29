Iran president heads for Armenia

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will travel to Yerevan, the Armenian capital city, today to attend a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Rouhani’s visit to Iran’s northwestern neighbor comes at the official invitation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

He also said Rouhani was set to address the EAEU summit in Yerevan on Tuesday, and outline Iran’s capabilities and potentials for trade with the bloc.

The Iranian president will also hold meetings with senior Armenian officials to discuss Tehran-Yerevan ties and the latest status of implementation of bilateral agreements and joint projects, Esmaeili added.

Rouhani is scheduled to meet a number of foreign leaders taking part in the summit on the sidelines of the event for talks on major issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues, noted the official.

A high-profile politico-economic delegation will accompany Rouhani to the summit.

Back in June, the Iranian Parliament ratified an agreement that allowed the administration to join a free-trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union EAEU countries.

The agreement, signed in Kazakhstan in May 2018, sets the main rules of trade between the EAEU, Iran and those of the World Trade Organization (WTO), of which Iran is not a member.

Russia’s State Duma and the Federation Council had ratified the agreement to establish Iran-EAEU free trade zone in November 2018.

The Eurasian Economic Union includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Iran and EAEU members started to develop the agreement on free trade in 2015, though the signing was postponed several times.