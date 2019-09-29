Iran will give strong response to slightest act of aggression: Minister

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the Islamic Republic will give a strong response to the slightest act of aggression.

"We will confront severely with the slightest act of aggression and if such behavior is repeated, our response will certainly be stronger," Hatami said in an address to a national ceremony to commemorate veterans of resistance in Tehran on Sunday, Press TV reported.

He added that Iran is currently capable of meeting all its defense requirements, saying the fight against terrorists and the downing of an intruding US drone were proof of the Islamic Republic's defense might.

In June, Iran shot down an intruding American spy drone in the southern coastal province of Hormuzgan.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in a statement that the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by the IRGC’s Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami said the United States had adopted a policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

"Today, the US policy against Iran is [based on exerting] maximum pressure and that means if the Americans could, they would also deprive Iranians of oxygen, water and air and they would do that for real," Hatami said.

He emphasized that the US suffered a crushing defeat in Iraq and Syria thanks to the culture of resistance and martyrdom.

"Resistance in our country has made the enemies change their maximum pressure to maximum begging," the Iranian defense chief pointed out.

In an official note passed to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents the US interests, Iran has warned the United States that any action taken against the country over the false accusation that Tehran was behind the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities will be met with an immediate response.

In the note, Iran said the immediate counteraction would not be limited to the source of the act of aggression.