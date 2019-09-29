US 'won't be able to finish' war against Iran: Zarif

US bans on Iranian health sector equal ‘economic terrorism'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States has already initiated a cyber war against Iran, but it could not "finish" a full-fledged conflict if it started one against the country.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet The Press," Zarif referred to the Stuxnet, a malicious computer worm widely believed to have been made by the US and Israel.

"There is a cyber war going on. The United States started that cyber war, with attacking our nuclear facilities in a very dangerous, irresponsible way that could've killed millions of people," he said.

"There is a cyber war and Iran is engaged in that cyber war," he added. "Any war that the United States starts, it won't be able to finish."

The Washington Post reported in June 2012 that US spy services and Israel’s military had worked together to launch the Stuxnet virus attack on a uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, central Iran.

Asked whether Iran was attempting to interfere with the 2020 US presidential election, Zarif said the Islamic Republic does not have a preference in the race.

"We don't have a preference in your election to intervene in that election," he said. "We don't interfere in the internal affairs of another country."

The interview came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over the latter's provocative moves in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump has said the US is “locked and loaded” and ready to respond to recent attacks on Saudi oil installations, which his administration has blamed on Iran without providing any evidence.

Washington has also adopted hostile measures against Tehran since its withdrawal from the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the re-imposition of anti-Iran sanctions.

US ‘indiscriminate’ sanctions

Iran’s top diplomat is in New York for the annual UN General Assembly Session.

In an address to a meeting on a public insurance program, Zarif said the United States’ sanctions targeting Iran's access to medicines and treatment services amount to economic terrorism, calling on the international community to compel the US to quit its policy.

"The US’ indiscriminate policy of maximum pressure has placed certain restrictions on Iranian citizens," he said.

Zarif added that the US’ maximum pressure policy has barred Iranian citizens from carrying out financial transactions in the medical sector, preventing them from purchasing medical equipment and instruments.

The Iranian government's efforts to reduce the impacts of such sanctions on the lives of Iranian people have been seriously undermined by the US administration's cruel and all-out war on Iranians, Zarif said.

The top diplomat emphasized that despite such restrictions, Tehran has provided some neighboring and regional countries with health and medical aid.

He also noted that the US sanctions were in violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the nuclear deal signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

In an interview with the National Public Radio (NPR) on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister slammed the United States’ aggressive behavior toward the Islamic Republic, as characterized by Washington’s economic war against Tehran through the re-imposition of tough sanctions, noting that Iranians cannot be brought to their knees through such pressures.

"Abandon the illusion that Iran can be defeated by pressure," Zarif said, adding, "We are resisting an unprovoked aggression by the United States."

Press TV and AP contributed to this story.