Over 3m Iranians expected to go on Arbaeen pilgrimage: Minister

The number of Iranian pilgrims visiting Iraq for this year’s Arbaeen ceremony is expected to top three million, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Mehran border crossing in Iran’s western province of Ilam on Sunday, Rahmani Fazli said arrangements have been made to provide services for more than three million pilgrims traveling to Iraq to perform mourning rituals marking Arbaeen, which is known as the largest annual religious gathering in the world, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Millions of pilgrims from across the world gather in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In August, Iran and Iraq signed an agreement in Tehran to reopen the Khosravi border crossing and remove visa restrictions for Iran’s Arbaeen pilgrims.

Iran and Iraq also agreed to raise the level of services and facilities for the pilgrims and enhance border security during the Arbaeen season, which will culminate in a large gathering in Karbala on October 19.