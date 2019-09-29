Zarif video chats with UN envoy hospitalized in NY

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a video chat with hospitalized Iranian diplomat in New York, after the US barred the minister from visiting the patient.

American authorities banned Zarif, who was in New York for the annual UN gathering of world leaders, from visiting a city hospital to see Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

“Thanks to technology, I was able to see and talk to my friend of 40 years and our UN Ambassador Ravanchi, who is in hospital here in New York only a few blocks away,” Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Iran censured the United States for its “inhumane” decision to prevent Zarif from visiting the Iranian diplomat with Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, saying the US has taken humanitarian issues “hostage” for political purposes.

The US State Department confirmed on Friday that Zarif wanted to visit “a colleague who is in the hospital receiving world class care.”

The US State Department said it would allow the hospital travel request only if Iran released one of several US citizens who are currently “wrongfully detained.”

“We have relayed to the Iranian mission that the travel request will be granted if Iran releases a US citizen,” the State Department spokesperson said.

Brian Hook, the State Department’s special representative for Iran, on Monday said if Iran wanted to show good faith, it should release the US citizens it has detained, including Xiyue Wang, a US citizen and Princeton University graduate student who was detained in Iran in 2016.

In July, the United States imposed tight travel restrictions on Zarif before a visit that month to the United Nations, as well as on other diplomats and their families living in New York, which Zarif described as “basically inhumane.”

Unless they receive prior approval from Washington, they are only allowed to travel within a small area of Manhattan, Queens and to and from the John F. Kennedy International Airport.