September 29, 2019

September 29, 2019

Iran’s ‘Platform’ wins Raindance’s Discovery Award

Iran’s ‘Platform’ wins Raindance’s Discovery Award

Iranian documentary film ‘Platform’, directed by Sahar Mosayebi, won the 27th Raindance Film Festival’s Discovery Award.

To win the Raindance award, Mosayebi’s documentary competed with other films from Japan, Germany, Australia, France and Greece.

The festival was held in London from September 18 to 29.

In a video message, Mosayebi expressed happiness on winning the award from Raindance festival, which is one of the oldest independent festivals in Europe.

The documentary tells the story of Shahrbanu, Sohaila, and Elaheh Mansourian, three sisters who are Wushu fighters. Born into a poor family, their father made them work in the fields to support the family. When their father left, they sought a better life –  and joined the Iranian national Wushu team, ISNA reported. 

The documentary film has won several awards at domestic and foreign festivals, such as the best director award at Cinema d’iDEA Film Festival and the best film award at the 10th Cinéma Vérité festival.

The Raindance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the UK. The festival is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences USA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the British Independent Film Awards. Selected shorts will qualify for Oscar and BAFTA considerations.

Raindance is an independent film festival and film school that operates in major cities including London, Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Budapest, Berlin , and Brussels.

 

 

   
