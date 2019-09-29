Hamilton wins in Russia to end Ferrari's run of success

ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS Lewis Hamilton celebrates with the trophy on the podium at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, on September 29, 2019.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to end resurgent Ferrari’s run of success and stretch his lead to 73 points with five races remaining.

Hamilton’s closest rival and teammate Valtteri Bottas took second place, with Hamilton also banking an extra point for the fastest lap, Reuters reported.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third after an early team orders controversy with Sebastian Vettel, whose retirement on the 28th of 53 laps brought out a safety car that cemented Hamilton’s lead.

Ferrari had won the previous three races but Mercedes retained its unbeaten record in Russia dating back to the first race in Sochi in 2014. The victory was the 82nd of Hamilton’s career and ninth of the season.

‘Incredible job’

"That’s exactly what we needed," exclaimed a delighted Hamilton on the team radio following a flawless strategic performance by Mercedes, AFP reported.

"It was an incredible job by all the team – not giving up. Keeping up with Ferrari was a hard task, but we kept pushing."

Leclerc remained poised, despite his disappointment.

"At least we are consistent," he said.

"It’s a shame for the team not to have both of us up here… I will always trust the team, but our tactic was for me to give the slipstream, which I did – and then, well I need to speak to the team about that.”

Leclerc had made a clean start, but behind him Vettel enjoyed a superb launch from third to pass Hamilton by the first corner and, after slip-streaming the Monegasque, taking the lead.

“We are looking into the swap further into the race,” Ferrari told Leclerc, running second, suggesting they had agreed to repay him for punching through the air for his team-mate.

This was confirmed when Leclerc was told ‘Sebastian will let you by next lap’ – an order not welcomed by Vettel as he stayed in front by 1.4 seconds with Hamilton adrift in third.

Vettel said Leclerc, beaten in Singapore by a strategy decision in Vettel’s favor, needed to close up.

"I respected everything," answered Leclerc.

“We will speak later, but now it is difficult to close the gap. Obviously."