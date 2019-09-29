RSS
News ID: 259427
Published: 0319 GMT September 29, 2019

Iran’s Naft Abadan stands third at Asian club basketball meet

Iran's Naft Abadan stands third at Asian club basketball meet
fiba.basketball
Naft Abadan’s Samad Nik-Khah Bahrami (R) goes up for the basket against Bahrain’s Muharraq at the 2019 FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on September 29, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran’s Naft Abadan finished third at the 2019 FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Thailand.

On Sunday, the Iranian side bounced back from an 80-73 semifinal defeat against Japan’s Alvark Tokyo to beat Bahrain’s Muharraq 81-69 in Nonthaburi.

Saied Davarpanah stole the show for Naft with 31 points – including seven three-pointers – while veterans Hamed Haddadi and Samad Nik-Khah Bahrami chipped in 19 and 12 points respectively.

American Kevin Murphy topped the scoring for the Bahraini side with 19pts, followed by compatriot Michael Harris who had 17.

 

Tokyo triumph

 

Alvark went on to lift the trophy with a 98-74 victory over Lebanon’s Al Riyadi in the final.

American Alex Kirk – who took the Most Valuable Player Award of the competitions – led the Japanese side to the title with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Nigerian Ekene Ibekwe also had a successful campaign in the final with 31 points but that did not prove to be enough for the Lebanese runner-up.

Following the final, Iranian Haddadi was named in the All-Star Five.

Haddadi was a force in his return to the competition with Naft, nearly finishing in the top 10 of all major statistical categories. The Iranian legend averaged 17.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and one block per contest.

Joining the 34-year-old in the team of the tournament were Kirk, his Alvark teammate Daiki Tanaka, Murphy and Al Riyadi’s Wael Arakji.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
