Wilder to defend WBC title against Ortiz in November

WBC champion Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC world heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on November 23, promoters announced.

The rematch follows Wilder's knockout win over the Cuban in New York in 2018, BBC Sport reported.

American Wilder, 33, boasts a career record of 41 wins and one draw, and has held the WBC title since 2015.

After beating Ortiz, he drew with Tyson Fury in December before knocking out compatriot Dominic Breazeale in May.

Wilder, who has won 40 of his fights by knockout, said he wants to finish Ortiz with "a dramatic knockout" to send a message to the rest of the heavyweight division.

"He has to be perfect for 12 rounds. I only have to be perfect for two. I'm blessed with the gift of power," Wilder said.

Speaking to BBC Sport in August, Wilder said he would follow his bout with Ortiz by facing Fury again early on in 2020.

He said, "After I knock him out I will go to Fury, knock him out and then we will go for a unification."

US-born Andy Ruiz Jr., who fights under the Mexican flag, holds the division's IBF, WBO and WBA titles after a sensational stoppage of Britain's Anthony Joshua in June.