RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0530 GMT September 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259429
Published: 0316 GMT September 29, 2019

Iran oil sector on 'full alert' against attacks: Minister

Iran oil sector on 'full alert' against attacks: Minister
GETTY IMAGES

The Iranian oil minister on Sunday ordered the country's energy sector to be on high alert over the threat of "physical and cyber" attacks.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said, "It is necessary for all companies and installations of the oil industry to be on full alert against physical and cyber threats," according to a statement on the Oil Ministry's Shana website.

Zanganeh said precautions were needed due to US sanctions and its "full-scale economic war" that Washington has waged against Iran.

Iran denied press reports on September 21 that its oil installations were disrupted by cyber-attack.

The US, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany and Britain blame Iran for attacks that damaged the Saudi oil sector on September 14 and forced the world's largest crude exporter to sharply reduce production.

Iran denied any link to the strikes, which were claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement that has been at war with a Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said it would send one Patriot missile battery and four radar systems to Saudi Arabia in a fresh troop deployment after the kingdom's air defenses failed to repel the Yemeni attack.

The deployment will involve some 200 troops.

Two more Patriot batteries and a THAAD missile system will be prepared to go later if needed, authorities said.

The US also imposed additional sanctions on Iran in the wake of the attack.

AFP and Reuter contributed to this story.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
oil
attack
Zanganeh
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0641 sec