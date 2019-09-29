Iran oil sector on 'full alert' against attacks: Minister

The Iranian oil minister on Sunday ordered the country's energy sector to be on high alert over the threat of "physical and cyber" attacks.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said, "It is necessary for all companies and installations of the oil industry to be on full alert against physical and cyber threats," according to a statement on the Oil Ministry's Shana website.

Zanganeh said precautions were needed due to US sanctions and its "full-scale economic war" that Washington has waged against Iran.

Iran denied press reports on September 21 that its oil installations were disrupted by cyber-attack.

The US, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany and Britain blame Iran for attacks that damaged the Saudi oil sector on September 14 and forced the world's largest crude exporter to sharply reduce production.

Iran denied any link to the strikes, which were claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement that has been at war with a Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said it would send one Patriot missile battery and four radar systems to Saudi Arabia in a fresh troop deployment after the kingdom's air defenses failed to repel the Yemeni attack.

The deployment will involve some 200 troops.

Two more Patriot batteries and a THAAD missile system will be prepared to go later if needed, authorities said.

The US also imposed additional sanctions on Iran in the wake of the attack.

AFP and Reuter contributed to this story.