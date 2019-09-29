Moscow to host 21st Ministerial Meeting of GECF

Moscow will host the 21st Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Thursday, October 3rd.

The main 12 GECF members are Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the UAE and Venezuela. Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Norway, Oman and Peru will also attend the meeting as observers, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The GECF member countries account for 44 percent, 67 percent, 64 percent and 66 percent of the world’s gas production, gas reserves, gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, respectively, according to Shana.

In addition, the third Russian Energy Week will begin on Wednesday, October 2nd, one day prior to the convening of the energy and oil ministers of the GECF member states, and will come to an end on Saturday, October 5, in the Central Exhibition Hall of Moscow.

The purpose of the forum is to showcase the prospects for Russia’s fuel and energy industry and to build a capacity for international cooperation in the field of energy.

The Russian Energy Week will also prepare the ground for discussing the main energy sector challenges and development problems in various sectors, including the production of gas, oil, coal and petrochemicals, generation of electricity, conservation of energy and increasing productivity.