RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0529 GMT September 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259435
Published: 0433 GMT September 29, 2019

Moscow to host 21st Ministerial Meeting of GECF

Moscow to host 21st Ministerial Meeting of GECF
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Moscow will host the 21st Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Thursday, October 3rd.

The main 12 GECF members are Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the UAE and Venezuela. Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Norway, Oman and Peru will also attend the meeting as observers, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The GECF member countries account for 44 percent, 67 percent, 64 percent and 66 percent of the world’s gas production, gas reserves, gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, respectively, according to Shana.

In addition, the third Russian Energy Week will begin on Wednesday, October 2nd, one day prior to the convening of the energy and oil ministers of the GECF member states, and will come to an end on Saturday, October 5, in the Central Exhibition Hall of Moscow.

The purpose of the forum is to showcase the prospects for Russia’s fuel and energy industry and to build a capacity for international cooperation in the field of energy.

The Russian Energy Week will also prepare the ground for discussing the main energy sector challenges and development problems in various sectors, including the production of gas, oil, coal and petrochemicals, generation of electricity, conservation of energy and increasing productivity.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Moscow
host
Ministerial
Meeting
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0500 sec