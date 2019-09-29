Iran, Afghanistan delve into investment opportunities in construction industry

Iran and Afghanistan explored investment opportunities in the two countries’ construction industry in a joint meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was held between members of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives and representatives of the National Union of Afghan Construction Companies in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Mehr News Agency reported.

The representatives of National Union of Afghanistan Construction Companies submitted a report on the status quo of the construction industry in Afghanistan and described as “essential” optimal use of Iran’s technical knowhow and knowledge in their country.

Speaking at the meeting, Ali Moti’ Jahani, the deputy head of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives for logistics, planning and research affairs, said, “In the 19th International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry - held in Tehran during July 28-31, 2019, 25 MoUs were signed between Iranian and Afghan business delegations. A large number of Afghan traders and businessmen visited the expo.”

In recent years, Iran’s construction industry has witnessed a significant growth, he noted, adding, that Afghanistan can take advantage of the advances Iran has made in the field of techno-engineering services.

Moti’ Jahani said, “This issue will be of paramount importance in the field of exporting products pertaining to the construction industry to bilateral markets.”

He also called for organizing civil and construction exhibitions in the two countries and exchanging of trade-business delegations between them.

Regarding the two neighbors’ shared language and common border, Moti’ Jahani noted that, “The two countries can benefit from such advantages by planning joint economic and export activities.”