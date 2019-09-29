Iranian bank allowed to open branches in Iraq: Official

An Iranian private bank has been authorized by the Central Bank of Iraq to open seven branches in the neighboring Arab country, an official said.

According to the chairman of the Iranian Association of Private Banks and Credit Institutions, Kourosh Parvizian, the Iranian private bank has already opened two of the seven branches in Iraq, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He noted that the opening of the new banks in the Arab country is part of plans to support Iran’s exports to the Iraqi market.

Every new branch of the Iranian private bank has a capital of $50 million, Parvizian added.

He further stressed that Iran’s private banks and credit institutions were prepared to provide financing for Iranian technical and engineering projects in Iraq.

Commenting on Iraq’s recent move to allocate $300 billion for the country’s reconstruction, the secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, Hamid Hosseini, said favorable opportunities are available for Iranian companies to take part in this process.

In March, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said Tehran and Baghdad have agreed to raise the value of annual trade exchanges to $20 billion within two years.

Iran and Iraq enjoy close political, security and cultural ties, but due to some internal and regional problems including the acts of terror by Daesh terrorists in Iraq, the two sides have not been able to increase their trade volume.

Iran’s main exports to Iraq include agricultural products, foodstuff and fruits, such as watermelon, tomato and cucumber, which account for 37 percent of the country’s total overseas sales to its neighbor.