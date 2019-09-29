Northeastern Iranian province rakes in $776m from exports

Some 784,000 tons of non-oil products worth $776 million were exported from the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi during March 21-September 22, 2019.

The director-general of the province’s customs office, Omid Jahankhah, said that Khorasan Razavi’s exports witnessed a 30-percent growth in terms of weight and 30 percent decline value-wise compared with the figures for the same period last year, Mehr News Agency reported.

“The main exported items in the six-month period were saffron, steel products, construction materials, fruit and plastic products.”

The top destinations of overseas sales by the Iranian province in this time span were Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, he added.

Jahankhah added that the province also imported 144,000 tons of products valued at $173 million in the same duration, indicating a three-percent rise and 22-percent increase in terms of weight and value, respectively, year-on-year.