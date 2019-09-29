RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0532 GMT September 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259439
Published: 0439 GMT September 29, 2019

Northeastern Iranian province rakes in $776m from exports

Northeastern Iranian province rakes in $776m from exports

Some 784,000 tons of non-oil products worth $776 million were exported from the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi during March 21-September 22, 2019.

The director-general of the province’s customs office, Omid Jahankhah, said that Khorasan Razavi’s exports witnessed a 30-percent growth in terms of weight and 30 percent decline value-wise compared with the figures for the same period last year, Mehr News Agency reported.

“The main exported items in the six-month period were saffron, steel products, construction materials, fruit and plastic products.”

The top destinations of overseas sales by the Iranian province in this time span were Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, he added.

Jahankhah added that the province also imported 144,000 tons of products valued at $173 million in the same duration, indicating a three-percent rise and 22-percent increase in terms of weight and value, respectively, year-on-year.

 

   
KeyWords
Northeastern
Iranian
province
rakes
$776m
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0530 sec