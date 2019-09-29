RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0529 GMT September 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259440
Published: 0441 GMT September 29, 2019

NIOC to offer 2 mb of gas condensates at IRENEX on Tuesday

NIOC to offer 2 mb of gas condensates at IRENEX on Tuesday
en.mehrnews.com

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) plans to offer two million barrels of gas condensates on the international floor of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) on Tuesday, at $58.58 per barrel.

According to the NIOC, as stipulated in the national budget bill, Iran’s Oil Ministry is obliged to sell at least 2 mb of light crude oil, 2 mb of heavy crude oil and 2 mb of gas condensates at the IRENEX, Mehr News Agency reported. 

This will be the 11th gas condensate offering by NIOC on the market since 2018.

The minimum amount for land transport is 110 tons, or 1,000 barrels, for the item for each transaction.

The purchasers may receive their cargoes three months after their purchase in areas approved of by the NIOC.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
NIOC
offer
2 mb
gas
condensates
IRENEX
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0662 sec