NIOC to offer 2 mb of gas condensates at IRENEX on Tuesday

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) plans to offer two million barrels of gas condensates on the international floor of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) on Tuesday, at $58.58 per barrel.

According to the NIOC, as stipulated in the national budget bill, Iran’s Oil Ministry is obliged to sell at least 2 mb of light crude oil, 2 mb of heavy crude oil and 2 mb of gas condensates at the IRENEX, Mehr News Agency reported.

This will be the 11th gas condensate offering by NIOC on the market since 2018.

The minimum amount for land transport is 110 tons, or 1,000 barrels, for the item for each transaction.

The purchasers may receive their cargoes three months after their purchase in areas approved of by the NIOC.