Fire erupts at Saudi high-speed train station, 5 injured

The blaze erupted at the Haramain High Speed Rail system at 12:35 pm local time (0935 GMT) on Sunday, according to the station’s Twitter account, Presstv Reported.

Videos posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising into the air from the roof of the station.

“The civil defense is putting out a fire that broke out at a station in Suleimaniya...,” the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said on Twitter, adding that many sections of the blaze were under control.

Five people were transported to hospital with injuries, the official Twitter account of the Mecca region reported. It said 16 medical teams were working at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The 450-km Haramain Railway, which links Mecca and Medina with the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, was inaugurated last September.

Officials describe the line as one of the most important transportation expansion projects in the kingdom’s rail network and the biggest electric speed train project in the Middle East.