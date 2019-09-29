Six-month exports from Iran’s Chabahar up 100%: Official

Exports of products from Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti Port in southeastern Iran during March 21-September 22, 2019, saw a 100-percent growth year-on-year.

This was announced by Behrouz Aqaei, the director-general of Sistan-Baluchestan Province’s (southeastern Iran) Ports and Maritime Organization, in a press briefing on Sunday, Mehr News Agency reported.

He added that exports of Iranian products have increased significantly since March 2019.

In addition, the official noted that exports of Afghan goods and products via Chabahar had also doubled.

In response to a question on the status of transport and shipping in that port after the re-imposition of unilateral US sanctions against Iran, Aqaei said, “The US has exempted Chabahar port from its sanctions. Waivers from US sanctions on the port have led to a decrease in the costs of insuring vessels to a great extent in a way that most shipping lines are interested in shipping their goods via this port.”

The official listed Sistan-Baluchestan Province’s main export items as cement, minerals and construction stones, which are sent to other countries via Chabahar port.