Website releases 'never before seen' photo of Leader, Gen. Soleimani, Nasrallah

The picture shows the trio in front of what appears to be a door covered by a curtain and surrounded by shelves stacked with books, Presstv Reported.

The website did not detail the date or place where the photo was taken.

It said the "never before seen" picture will make the inaugural cover of a new magazine, dubbed Massir (The Path), which will soon be launched by the office for preservation and dissemination of the works of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The issue, it added, will publish a five-hour interview with Nasrallah and the first interview with General Soleimani, who commands the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Massir will also publish for the first time images of meetings between Nasrallah and Ayatollah Khamenei, the website said.

It also published photos of the Lebanese national resistance movement's chief taken during an exclusive discussion with officials from the Leader’s office.

Iran’s support for resistance movements such as Hezbollah is an enduring feature of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.

That support is the target of US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign which also seeks to stop Iran's nuclear and missile programs and curb the country's influence in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, Nasrallah hailed Iran as “the center” of a “major camp” against the US and Israel headed by Ayatollah Khamenei, saying the resistance front is now in the middle of a campaign against the two enemies.