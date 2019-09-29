Scorned Paul Davies reaches out to PM ahead of conference

Ahead of the Tory Party conference in Manchester, Davies claimed it was “clear” the people of Wales wanted “Brexit finalised”, Presstv Reported.

Davies added: “We believe in the people of Wales to take on the challenge of adapting to life outside the EU and that Wales and the UK have a bright future once we deliver Brexit”.

Davies’s strong support for Johnson is surprising in the light of revelations earlier this month that Downing Street had failed to alert him about its plans to suspend Parliament.

That revelation inflicted damage on the relationship between Downing Street and the Welsh Tory Party.

Davies may now be trying to repair the damage by reaching out to Johnson as the Conservative Party conference gets underway in Manchester.

Another explanation for Davies’ behaviour could be that he is trying to overcome local criticism of his poor leadership.

Hitherto, Davies has had a low profile and he is not widely respected by the Welsh Tory rank and file.

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that a Welsh Tory source had criticized Davies’s performance, claiming he was “not doing enough” to get his “message out to the public”.