Irish leaders determined to extend voting rights to NI citizens

The announcement was made by Irish Foreign Minister and Tánaiste (deputy head of government), Simon Coveney, ahead of a referendum on whether to extend voting rights to Irish citizens who live outside the Republic, Presstv Reported.

The Referendum Commission is expected to explain the upcoming referendum with a view to encouraging mass participation.

The latest move follows Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Leo Varadkar’s intervention on the issue earlier this year.

Back in February, Varadkar said he “believes” Irish citizens living in British-controlled Northern Ireland should be able to vote for the next Irish president.

The latest development, as announced by Coveney, is expected to further energise the Republican/nationalist community in Northern Ireland.

The Irish Unity movement has picked up momentum in recent months, in large measure due to the deepening political crisis in Northern Ireland and intensifying anxiety over a no-deal Brexit.

In late July, Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of the mainstream Republican group, Sinn Fein, called for a border poll (or an Irish Unity referendum) in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Furthermore, the Irish Unity movement has gone on the offensive throughout the United Kingdom.

In late August and early September a series of Irish Unity marches in the Scottish city of Glasgow caused anxiety amongst the British political establishment.