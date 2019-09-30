Green developments to get go-ahead in Scotland without planning permission

Green developments could get the go-ahead in Scotland without planning permission, under new government proposals.

The plans, part of wider proposals to reform planning laws, could see developments aimed at tackling climate change, such as local renewable energy projects, bypass the need for planning permission, holyrood.com reported.

The Scottish government has set targets to reduce emissions to net-zero by 2045, with MSPs last week voting for a 75 percent cut in emissions by 2030.

Planning Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Planning has a key role to play in addressing climate change and radically reducing our emissions. Removing red tape from some of the highest priority projects can be a big step towards our goal of a net-zero carbon future.

“These proposals mark a new way forward for planning in Scotland. Our health, wellbeing and prosperity can be affected by where we live so it is important we get it right.

“Empowering communities to have a positive say in shaping their future is central to our vision, where people and local authorities across Scotland work closely together for all our benefit.”

