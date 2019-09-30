Iranian film ‘Slaughter’ awarded at Italy’s Parma Festival

Iranian short film ‘Slaughter’, directed by Saman Hosseinpour and Ako Zandkarimi, won the best screenplay award of the 7th Parma Film and Music Festival held on September 23-29, in Parma, Italy.

‘Slaughter’ narrates the story of a family who has to sell their only cow to live through a tough winter. The family’s son, however, is not happy with the deal, so he lets the cow escape, IRNA wrote.

The film had its first international screening and award at the 2018 Early Bird International Student Film Festival in Bulgaria.

It has so far attended a number of other global events including the 17th Third Eye Asian Film Festival in India, the 12th Küstendorf International Film and Music Festival in Serbia, the 12th International Glasgow Short Film Festival in Scotland, and the 9th FOKUS Film Festival in Denmark.

‘Slaughter’ was announced the best film from the audiences view at the 2nd Fredonia Film Festival in the US, and brought Fereydoun Hamedi the best actor award at the 3rd International University Festival Cine-Literature of Agadir in Morocco.

It was also named the best fiction film at "The Unprecedented Cinema" of the International Festival of Short Film in Estonia, received the best cinematography award at the Asian Cinematography Awards in the Philippines and the jury prize of the eighth Rural Short Film Competition, Mostremp 2019.‌