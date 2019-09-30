Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film ‘The Irishman’ has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Martin Scorsese’s latest mobster crime epic ‘The Irishman’ premiered at this year’s New York Film Festival, with the film set to drop on Netflix later this year.

So far, critics’ reviews have spoken favorably about the flick – all 209 minutes of it – with many citing Scorsese’s skill as an auteur, not to mention the impeccable performances from Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, variety.com reported.

In fact, they loved it so much that the film has already earned the honorable 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Yes, that means ‘The Irishman’ is ‘Certified Fresh’ –an accolade to write home about.

It’s yet to be seen how the film will fair with audiences, something we’ll find out when it drops on November 27.

The plot is based on the book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’ by Charles Brandt, following Frank Sheeran (De Niro), an infamous WW2 veteran and former hitman for the mob.

The film spans decades, as Frank reflects back on his mobster career, with particular focus on the disappearance of his old friend and controversial union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) – and his potential involvement in the crime.

Instead of casting younger actors to play the stars in their former years, the production team invested a heavy dose of the budget on sophisticated anti-ageing technology, allowing De Niro and Pacino to relive their 30s again while flexing their acting chops.

When discussing the movie, New York Film Festival director Kent Jones said, “It’s the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I’ve seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me.”

Since its world premiere, critics have been quick to confirm Scorsese’s remark that ‘The Irishman’ is ‘different’ from his previous work.

The New York Times described it as the director’s ‘least sentimental picture of mob life, and for that reason his most poignant,’ adding that it’s a ‘gift for cinephiles.’