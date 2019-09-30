China's Xi renews commitment to Hong Kong amid protests

Chinese Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping on Monday renewed his government's commitment to allowing Hong Kong to manage its own affairs amid continuing anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Xi made his remarks at a reception on the eve of a massive celebration of the People's Republic's 70th anniversary, AP reported.

Demonstrators and police clashed for a second straight day on Sunday in Hong Kong, sparking further chaos in the city's business and shopping belt and drawing fears of more ugly scenes during the weeklong National Day holiday.

"We will continue to fully and faithfully implement the principles of 'One country, two systems' (and) 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong,''' Xi said.

China's approach is to ensure that Hong Kong and its fellow semi-autonomous region of Macao "prosper and progress alongside the mainland and embrace an even brighter future," Xi said.

The nationwide celebrations seek to highlight China's enormous transformation from an impoverished state ravaged by World War and a following civil war into the world's second-largest economy. China now sits on the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G communications and its growing military and diplomatic clout increasingly challenges US leadership.

Xi faces no serious political rivals and has brought the party to heel through a wide-ranging anti-corruption drive. Last year, he cemented his role as China's most powerful ruler of the modern era by amending the Constitution to remove presidential term limits, sweeping away years of efforts to systematize leadership transitions and prevent the concentration of power in any one individual.

At the same time, Xi faces a slowing economy, an aging population and an ongoing dispute over trade and technology with the US that has restricted China's access to American technology and hit its imports with tariffs. Beijing has responded with duties on American products, and the escalating trade war threatens the global economy.

The protracted unrest in Hong Kong, approaching four months, has meanwhile battered the city's economy, with tourism plunging.

Many people view China as chipping away at the autonomy and freedoms Hong Kong was promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, while Beijing has accused the US and other foreign powers of fomenting the unrest in a bid to smear its reputation and weaken its control.

Despite speculation that China may be running out of patience with the protests, Beijing has yet to take radical steps such as sending in military forces to quell unrest.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Xi hailed China's development achievements over the last seven decades, especially its success in largely wiping out absolute poverty. He attributed those successes to the party's leadership and called for absolute unity around the 90 million-member body to write a "more brilliant chapter" toward realizing the "Chinese Dream."

Xi also touched on the issue of Taiwan, which China has vowed to annex by force if necessary.

Taiwan's incorporation into China is "an inevitable trend" and "no one and no force can ever stop it," Xi said.