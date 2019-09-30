RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0812 GMT September 30, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259481
Published: 0307 GMT September 30, 2019

Major Iraq-Syria border crossing reopens after Daesh defeat

Major Iraq-Syria border crossing reopens after Daesh defeat
AFP
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows the border crossing between Al-Bukamal in Syria and Al-Qaim in Iraq, taken from the Syrian side in the eastern region of Deir Ezzor, on September 30, 2019.

Syrian and Iraqi authorities reopened a major border crossing between the two countries, which was seized by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in 2014.

The crossing, which lies on a vital highway connecting Baghdad and Damascus, opened to people and goods on Monday, Press TV reported.

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi authorized the reopening of Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria after both countries managed to restore security to the region.

The border point connects the town of Al-Qaim in Iraq's western Anbar Province to the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal in Deir Ezzor Province.

Al-Qaim and Al-Bukamal lie on a strategic supply route and the crossing between them had only been open to government or military traffic.

The reopening of the border crossing comes as both Syrian and Iraqi governments have mostly purged their countries of Takfiri terrorists.

Daesh unleashed a campaign of death and destruction in Iraq and Syria in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks. Iraqi army soldiers and allied fighters then launched operations to eliminate the terror outfit and retake lost territory.

In December 2017, Iraq declared the end of the anti-Daesh campaign. The group’s remnants, though, keep staging sporadic attacks across the nation.

In November of the same year, the Syrian army purged Al-Bukamal and its surrounding areas of Daesh remnants.

 

   
KeyWords
Major
Iraq-Syria
border
IranDaily
 
Resource: Press TV
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5396 sec