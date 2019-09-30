Major Iraq-Syria border crossing reopens after Daesh defeat

AFP A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows the border crossing between Al-Bukamal in Syria and Al-Qaim in Iraq, taken from the Syrian side in the eastern region of Deir Ezzor, on September 30, 2019.

Syrian and Iraqi authorities reopened a major border crossing between the two countries, which was seized by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in 2014.

The crossing, which lies on a vital highway connecting Baghdad and Damascus, opened to people and goods on Monday, Press TV reported.

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi authorized the reopening of Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria after both countries managed to restore security to the region.

The border point connects the town of Al-Qaim in Iraq's western Anbar Province to the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal in Deir Ezzor Province.

Al-Qaim and Al-Bukamal lie on a strategic supply route and the crossing between them had only been open to government or military traffic.

The reopening of the border crossing comes as both Syrian and Iraqi governments have mostly purged their countries of Takfiri terrorists.

Daesh unleashed a campaign of death and destruction in Iraq and Syria in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks. Iraqi army soldiers and allied fighters then launched operations to eliminate the terror outfit and retake lost territory.

In December 2017, Iraq declared the end of the anti-Daesh campaign. The group’s remnants, though, keep staging sporadic attacks across the nation.

In November of the same year, the Syrian army purged Al-Bukamal and its surrounding areas of Daesh remnants.