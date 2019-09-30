World leaders pay final tribute to France’s Chirac

Dozens of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday paid their final respects to ex-president Jacques Chirac as France held a national day of mourning for the former head of state.

Putin and other world leaders joined President Emmanuel Macron for a funeral service at Saint-Sulpice Church in Paris, a day after 7,000 people queued to view Chirac’s coffin at the Invalides Monument, AFP wrote.

The death of Chirac, aged 86, prompted a flood of tributes to the center-right politician whose career spanned four decades, capped by 12 years as president from 1995 to 2007.

But it also sparked questions about how much the political operator actually achieved and again threw the spotlight on a 2011 conviction for graft over his time as Paris mayor.

His coffin, draped in a French flag, was carried into the church by his former bodyguards, to applause from around 1,000 onlookers lining the square outside.

Other world leaders attending included Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as well as former US president, Bill Clinton.

A minute of silence was to be observed in all public institutions and schools on Monday afternoon.

After a private family service attended by Chirac’s 86-year-old widow Bernadette, followed by a military ceremony presided by Macron, the coffin was driven from Invalides under military escort through the streets of Paris to Saint-Sulpice.

After the hour-long service the coffin was taken to Montparnasse Cemetery in southern Paris, to be buried next to Chirac’s eldest daughter Laurence, who died in 2016, aged 58, from anorexia.