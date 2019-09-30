Al Sadd, Al Hilal to battle for ACL final place

A clash of two continental giants gets the 2019 AFC Champions League (ACL) semifinals underway as Qatar’s Al Sadd SC welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal SFC to Jassim bin Hamad Stadium for the first leg on Tuesday.

Both sides are domestically nicknamed ‘Al Zaeem’ or The Boss, as the most decorated in their respective nations, the-afc.com reported.

They also boast a proud continental history, having won Asia’s prime club competition on two occasions each.

Al Hilal’s two triumphs came in the Asian Club Championship in 1992 and 2000, while Al Sadd won it in 1989 before lifting the 2011 AFC Champions League title.

Al Sadd’s path to a second consecutive semi-final was not easy; in fact, the Qataris started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli before recovering to collect 10 points over the next four Group D fixtures.

A 2-0 last matchday reversal at Persepolis didn't matter as Al Sadd progressed as the group winner.

Akram Afif scored in both legs as a 1-1 draw was followed by a 3-1 home win over its domestic rival Al Duhail in the last-16 round to send Al Sadd into the quarters.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr beat Xavi’s men 2-1 in Riyadh and held out for a 1-1 draw in Doha until the final half an hour.

However, Al Sadd pulled through as goals from Hassan al-Haydos and Baghdad Bounedjah sealed the victory and a semifinal ticket for the Qataris.

Meanwhile, despite being drawn in a so-called ‘Group of Death’ alongside Al Ain, Al Duhail and Esteghlal, Al Hilal stormed to the next round with a game to spare, collecting 13 points in the process.

Awaiting the Saudis in the Round of 16 was Al Ahli, which was brushed aside on its own soil 4-2, making its 1-0 return leg win in Riyadh merely a consolation as Al Hilal advanced to the quarterfinals.

Another domestic rival was Al Hilal’s opponent in the next stage; this time it was two-time AFC Champions League winners Al Ittihad.

The first leg in Jeddah ended goalless, and Al Ittihad took an early lead in the reverse fixture.

Razvan Lucescu’s men showed immense mental strength to turn the tie through and earn a 3-1 victory to set up the semifinal clash against Al Sadd.

Al Sadd will be eager to show it has learned from last year’s semifinal exit at the hands of Iran’s Persepolis, where a 1-0 first-leg defeat at home left it needing an improbable win at Azadi Stadium.

They will be encouraged by a look at the history records, which show Al Hilal has only managed one win in its last-eight visits to Qatari opponents in the AFC Champions League.