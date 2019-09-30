RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0812 GMT September 30, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259492
Published: 0324 GMT September 30, 2019

AJ-Ruiz rematch will dictate Wilder's future, says Hearn

AJ-Ruiz rematch will dictate Wilder's future, says Hearn
SKY SPORTS

Deontay Wilder will be waiting to find out the winner of the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch before committing to a second fight with Tyson Fury, said promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua's second world heavyweight title fight against Ruiz Jr. will be held in Saudi Arabia on December 7, while WBC champion Wilder announced his own rematch with Luis Ortiz in Los Angeles on November 23, Sky Sports reported.

But Hearn raised doubts about whether Wilder will finalize another WBC title defense against Fury, with a string of lucrative fights at stake following Ruiz-Joshua II.

"I don't see how the February fight with Fury can happen," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"To be honest with you, I think the whole world is looking at Joshua-Ruiz, and I don't think anything will happen until that fight takes place, because you've got Joshua, Ruiz who's with the PBC and Al Haymon, so is Deontay Wilder.

"If Ruiz beats Joshua, they'll be looking to make that fight, an undisputed fight, but obviously if Joshua wins, that throws everything out and who can rule out Joshua against Tyson Fury at Wembley next summer.

"Win or lose against Ruiz, that's a fight we must see, but the focus for AJ is just to beat Andy Ruiz.

"Wilder and those guys, their future is defined by themselves. For Joshua, it's never been about Wilder, it's been about the undisputed, but that dream is over until he gets his belts back on December 7."

 

 

   
KeyWords
Deontay Wilder
Eddie Hearn
Andy Ruiz Jr.
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0789 sec