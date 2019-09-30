Iran on track to open new oil terminal outside Persian Gulf

Iran said on Monday that it is on track to create a new oil terminal on the Sea of Oman that would open a new export route for its crude and allow tankers to bypass the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The National Iranian Oil Company signed a contract worth around $52 million on Monday with three local companies to supply 50 pumps for the pipeline project, according to Shana.

The pipeline will run from Bushehr Province to Bandar-e-Jask on the Sea of Oman, on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Construction of the Goreh-Jask pipeline and the crude oil export terminal at Jask port are among the priority plans of the Iranian Oil Ministry.

The approximately 1,000-km (620-mile) pipeline will bring oil from Goreh in Bushehr to Jask, making it strategically important as the country’s second-largest crude oil export terminal.

According to IRNA, Jask will export its first crude within 18 months.

In September 2018, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced “a major part” of Iran’s exports would be shifted to Jask from the Kharg Island terminal.

He said the project would be completed by the end of his term in the summer of 2021.

To reach the oil terminal on Kharg Island, tankers must pass the Strait of Hormuz.