Accession to EEU offers Iran great opportunity: Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will provide a great opportunity for the country to develop economic ties with the union’s member states.

President Rouhani made the remarks in Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport before leaving for Armenia’s capital Yerevan where he is scheduled to take part in the EEU Summit.

He also said Iran’s union with the bloc’s economies would pave the way for the nation’s connection to economies of other regions.

The Iranian president noted that Iran will join the Eurasian Economic Union next month and start its trade relations with the union which is comprised of Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Belarus.

Rouhani described the move as of great importance for Iran, especially in the country’s current economic circumstances.

Iran joined the free-trade agreement with the EEU on April 24, 2018, following months of negotiations with Russia. In the initial phase, the Islamic Republic will sell some 350 items to the bloc, while 180 items will become available to the Iranian market.

President Rouhani is also set to hold meetings with senior Armenian officials to discuss Tehran-Yerevan ties and the latest status of implementation of bilateral agreements and joint projects, reports say.

During his visit, Rouhani is scheduled to hold talks with a number of foreign leaders taking part in the summit.

A high-profile politico-economic delegation will accompany Rouhani to the summit.

Back in June, the Iranian Parliament ratified an agreement that allowed the administration to join a free-trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union countries.

The agreement, signed in Kazakhstan in May 2018, sets the main rules of trade between the EEU, Iran and those of the World Trade Organization (WTO), of which Iran is not a member.