Seventy Years of Achievements: A Miracle? What and How

Behzad Shahandeh Emeritus Professor, University of Tehran

What China has achieved in the seventy years since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 has inspired many to call it nothing short of a miracle. While attesting to the reality on the ground, we must be cautious in not seeing it as a simple model to duplicate. What is vital for us to understand China and predict its future- the numbers being essential in this case, the how is as important if more. Without exploring the uniqueness of China, we will draw wrong conclusions about China and try in vain to duplicate it.

China’s development model has been the backbone of the economic success it has achieved stems from a firm belief that multilateralism and free trade are the keys to prosperity. China has learned that global partnership is the optimal solution for uplifting the lives of over a billion Chinese. This belief has resulted in China moving closer to the world’s stage – integrating with the world – being a team player in the existing international order while providing its own solution to the pressing challenges the world is facing.

China has thus become a key player on the world scene without which no important decisions are possible- the active participation of Beijing like the Paris Accord on Climate change, was instrumental in reaching the accord.

“The Middle Kingdom” as the Chinese call their land owes its present status to concerted efforts of the Chinese since 1949 when Mao Zedong the leader of China declared in Tiananmen Square that” the Chinese have stood up”. Stressing the fact that the nation will strive in putting the improvised country coming out of one hundred years of humility on the pedestal of success, revising the glory of China.

Sheer facts are as mentioned above are important to gauge how successful China has been in the past seventy years-“ the what”, but “the how” which is particular to China, needs to be stressed alongside “the what”.

China having suffered the most severe exploitations ever experienced by a nation in contemporary history since the first opium war of 1840-1842 , being looted and vandalized to extremes resulting in total bankruptcy, embarked on a mission in 1949 to stand tall and put the past humiliations behind it, and of course learn from it.

The totally ruined China had to be rebuilt from scratch. A demolished country seventy years ago with life expectancy of 35 years and an average income of 16 US dollars was in dire need to rid itself of the bondage of hundred years put on it by a community of nations. China then a country left behind by two industrial revolutions, was a preliminary an agriculture country.

The journey to success had its vicissitudes with foundations built over the past seventy years, but it was in late seventies that a new course was set upon under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, the architect of modern China. Deng steered the country by opening China to the world- “the open door policy” that emphasized on engaging with the outside world building on Chinese domestic strength.

In the following forty years, China experienced an average growth rate of 9.5% that doubled the size of the economy every eight years. China in 2015 overtook Japan, becoming the world’s second biggest economy after the United States, well on its way to surpass the United States economically in mid- twenty first century.

The four decades of reforms, integrating with the world has borne fruit with lifting 800 million people out of poverty- called by many as a miracle unprecedented in global contemporary history!

The momentum continues with the present administration of president Xi Jinping bent on deepening reforms focused on keeping and strengthening China. Xi is of the opinion that any lapse in moving forward will result in stagnation and thus demise of the system. China has become the largest trading nation, largest exporter, second largest importer in the world.

In harmony with trade and economics, China is fully bearing with its responsibilities as a world power. China as an active member of the United Nations Security Council, has dispatched 40,000 peacekeeping forces to battle- inflicted areas in the world and plays a key in over 30 UN peacekeeping operations worldwide. Since 1980 China has been the most active among the five members of the Security Council in the UN peacekeeping activities.

As a way to further open up China’s domestic market and help the world to tap new potentials of growth and cooperation, Beijing inaugurated the “Belt and Road

Initiative” (BRI) in 2013- the brainchild of president Xi Jinping. The aim being in providing a platform for all countries, big or small , rich or poor to share the benefits of global partnership and multilateralism on which human prosperity hinges on. The BRI offers a meaningful opportunity to contribute to the creation of more equitable and prosperous world for all. After having constructed “a bridge to the world” by opening its economy and inaugurating reforms forty years ago, China is now building “a bridge to prosperity and a bridge for the future”. The author as a student in China at the time of the inauguration of the “open-door policy” was a witness to a great surge in the country to modernize aspiring to bring back the glories of not very distant past. China was a superpower in 1820 being then on par with the powerful nation of the time. What happened not short time afterwards is a lesson China has learned bitterly and is steadfast on not letting it be repeated ever again.

The achievements the” Middle Kingdom” has made over the past seventy years is not accidental. It provides a new way of thinking for the world that indicates that except for western model, there is still another way of development.

China’s uniqueness depends on the Chinese cultural value that stresses on amity and harmony, advocates the” golden middle way”, discouraging confrontation and extremism. It emphasizes consensus with all plans and programs discussed and elaborated carefully aiming for consensus that after reaching it, is put to practice with no dissention accepted in its execution. This does not mean steadfastly clinging to the decision made if flows appear in its application. It is then revised and corrected with new consensus reached to start anew.

The other trait that is behind the success of the new China is the culture of hard work that is an inseparable ingredient of Chinese might. The work ethics have combined with the nationalism the Chinese have demonstrated over the years imbued with a will to combat the bitter past that can only be achieved with hard work and diligence that the Chinese are gifted with.

While calling what took place in China in the past seventy years a miracle, we must adhere to the fact that China has been unique due to its long history flourished over the years as a “Central Empire”. The Chinese not only possess the longest political system and social system of the world, but have the inventors of four great inventions that moved mankind to march forward – namely: Papermaking- Compass, Gunpowder- Printing( both wood block and movable type.

China has revitalized the old glories and has become what it is today by combining the past with the present. The mix of China’s ancient might, and modern innovations,( China has become the most advanced in an array of software undertakings like “artificial intelligence”, “ the fifth generation technology” ( the 5G) revolutionizing the information technology in not too distant future, are but the powers that will enable China to reach its dream of full- fledged world power by 2050.

China today stands tall due to its achievements. The foremost features being: The eradication of poverty, lifting 800 billion out of dire state of absolute poverty( China praised as the country that has most contributed to poverty alleviation in the world), creating 13 million jobs annually, increasing share of labor force with higher education from 0.5% to 25%, coverage of 85% pension benefits for the populace, creating conditions whereby 95% of the Chinese possessing basic education, devising a successful model of combining market – oriented policies with planned economy( socialism with Chinese characteristics), are but a few of the successes that China prides itself with today. The journey continues.