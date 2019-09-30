Iran's six-month potato production tops 5m tons: Official

Iran has produced more than five million tons of potatoes in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21), according to the country’s deputy agriculture minister.

Hossein Shirzad, who is also the chief executive of Iran’s Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives (CORC), said the nation has recently made great progress in producing such a food staple, and become a major rival for European and North American countries, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Noting that major steps have been taken in recent years to produce potato seeds, the deputy minister said during the 1990s, European countries, North American states, and former Soviet Union nations were significant potato producers and consumers based on a FAO survey.

A seed potato is a potato that has been grown to be replanted to produce a potato crop. A potato is a tuber, a way for a potato plant to store energy so that it can regrow next year.

According to FAO, Iran, having more than 160,000 hectares of potato farms, now ranks 13th among world’s major potato producers, Shirzad said.

Regarding a project on potato seed production, the official said production of safe seed by using modern biotechnological methods is an ever-increasing endeavor made by the rural production cooperatives.

He added that about 68 tons of the seed potato varieties including Agria, Jelly, Sante, Burren, Banba and mini tubers were produced and cultivated by September 22 through joint ventures in Isfahan.