Zarif brushes off reports of 25-year Sino-Iranian deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rejected reports that Tehran and Beijing have entered an agreement on strategic cooperation for 25 years.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Zarif said reaching a strategic 25-year deal with China was only an idea proposed by Iran.

Dismissing speculation that Iran has offered significant concessions to China under such a strategic deal, Zarif said the rumors are basically false.

Asked about the reports on the contents and articles of the deal, Zarif underlined that such an agreement does not basically exist, let alone have articles.

A proposal has been put forward for a 25-year plan that still needs to be negotiated and drafted, the minister added.

In late August, Zarif paid a visit to China to explore avenues for the expansion of strategic relations between the two nations in talks with senior Chinese officials.

In a meeting in Beijing, Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed various issues related to bilateral relations, the latest developments in the implementation of the JCPOA, a roadmap for Iran-China ties in the next 25 years, the security of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, and the illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on independent countries.

On September 17, Head of the Money and Capital Market Commission of Tehran’s Chamber of Commerce Ferial Mostofi said a $400 billion credit line had been launched for trade between Iran and China.

Her remarks came after a report by Petroleum Economist earlier in September said Iran and China had updated a 25-year deal signed first in 2016 that foresaw some $400 billion of Chinese investment in the resource-rich Middle Eastern nation.

The update came during an August visit by Zarif to Beijing where his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi called the two countries as “comprehensive strategic partners.”

According to the Petroleum Economist, the deal represents “a potentially material shift to the global balance of the oil and gas sector” and could mark a "seismic shift in the global hydrocarbons sector” where no US dollars will be involved in commodity transaction payments.

Beijing has so far resisted the US pressure to decrease its economic relations with Tehran.

In 2018, Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing Iran to renegotiate a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

The US has also forced other countries to cut their economic ties with Iran.