RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0537 GMT October 01, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259527
Published: 1058 GMT October 01, 2019

Black hole in Solar System could explain evidence of ninth planet

Black hole in Solar System could explain evidence of ninth planet
NASA

A black hole hidden on the edge of our Solar System could explain the evidence for an undiscovered ninth planet, according to new research.

For more than a century some astronomers have suggested that the weird gravitational forces observed acting on distant bodies in the Solar System were being caused by another planet, Sky News reported.

But despite what a team of astronomers from the US and UK calls the "growing body of observational anomalies" connected to distant objects in our Solar System, Planet Nine has not been directly detected.

According to the new research, this could be because Planet Nine is actually a primordial black hole, a hypothetical type of black hole which would have been formed at the very beginning of the universe.

The gravitational effects of this black hole could explain why objects beyond Neptune have strange orbits, and also why Planet Nine has not been directly observed.

"Perhaps the most natural explanation [for the gravitational anomalies] is that they are caused by the existence of an unknown population of planets," the researchers wrote.

However this "would imply that our models for planet formation may need to be updated to account for this new population of free floating planets."

Instead, the researchers chose to "focus on a more exciting possibility" that a primordial black hole is causing the anomalies.

They wrote that such a black hole could have what is known as a dark matter microhalo, a region of space around a black hole which emits "annihilation signals" that scientists could detect to prove their hypothesis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Black hole
Solar System
ninth planet
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0565 sec