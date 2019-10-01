Top 10 Things to Know Before Traveling to Iran

Iran is blessed with a history of 7000 years. For anyone wishing to travel & explore the history of Asia, Iran is the place to travel & visit as it bears marks of almost all important historical events, from the rise of the Medians and Achaemenids to the Arab conquest of the region. The years along the ups and downs of the history have seen this country grow to a vastness of 5.5 million square kilometers under the Achaemenids, and shrink to the present size. Every city in Iran comes a long way down the line of history and has a story to tell. Today there are 23 registered UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Iran, from bazaars to palaces, temples and mosques, as well as natural heritages.

Now that you are reading this article you probably made a decision for traveling to Iran and you know about the Iran travel tips and guides and other stuff for travelling to Iran. If not, check out our guideline to travel and visit Iran to learn about your trip to Iran and how to visit must-see attractions in Iran.

All You Need to Know about Iran Visa Requirements

Iran is an exotic country covered in a mist of doubt and fear. BUT, truth be told, the country and its people deserve much more credit and getting a visa for traveling there is not as complicated as it may sound, yup even for US citizens. Visa fee generally costs 40-230 euros, but it varies for different countries. We have gathered a small “how to” on getting a visa to Iran, may you check out our Iran visa fee and requirement page to learn about how to apply for Iranian visa.

Iran Travel Health Insurance fee

Insurance is a must before traveling in general. We recommend that tourists get insurance from a reliable company in their home country before traveling to Iran. Otherwise, travelers to Iran can make sure they get this service by the Iran Insurance Corporation for 15 € per person. This insurance supports costs up to 100.000 Euros; tourists’ costs will be covered based on the kind of loss incurred on them. This insurance can be purchase via online service of Iran travel and health insurance on IranRoute or in the International Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, upon arrival.

Cost of Inner City Transportation in Iran

Bus Depends on the city of your journey but the minimum price is 1,000 tomans. Taxi Depends on the distance of your journey but the minimum price is 1,000 tomans. Metro Depends on the city of your journey but the minimum price is 1,000 tomans.

Cost of Intercity Transportation in Iran

The major cities in Iran have one airport, train station and at least two bus stations located in different parts of the city. Bus transportation is the most common means of traveling across Iran due to its low price and high availability. So, it would be a perfect choice for the foreign tourists who are after cheap means of transportation and have many spots on their itinerary. It is possible to buy bus tickets in Iran directly at bus terminals (in Rials only) or via Iran Bus Ticket Online Service page on IranRoute (in Euro only).

Cost of Accommodation in Iran

Tourists in Iran can choose to stay in hostels, hotels (from one star to five stars in some cities), traditional hotels, apartment hotels, ecolodges, campings and traditional guest houses. In addition to this, many Iranians are members of couch-surfing and open the doors of their houses for tourists but couch-surfing isn’t illegal and it’s forbidden by government in Iran. Travel insurances do not cover your stay in such residences.

Generally speaking, it’s easy to find the best value budget hotels in the main cities of Iran like Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd. The cost of most accommodations in Iran is affordable for one-night stay in hotels or hostels. Here, you can find the best budget value budget hotel and hostels in Iran.

Cost of Food & Drink in Iran

Iran is a country with more than 1000 types of food offering a wide range of cuisine from Middle Eastern to Mediterranean types. However, you can find international cuisine in every region in Iran. You won’t stay hungry in Iran as street food, mid-range and luxurious restaurants are in every corner. If you try staple food in restaurants, it costs €3-6 depending on the city and restaurant. You can try street food even for less than €2 and typical fast food for €2-4. A complete meal including a starter, main course, dessert, and drink costs about €15-20.

Cost of Entrance Fees in Iran

Iran is all about sightseeing and tourist attractions. If you’d like to see more history and culture, the entrance fee for historical sites and museums is about € 2-3.

Cost of Tours and Things to Do

Iran is a country of ancient history, various ethnic groups, fascinating islands, high mountains and engaging museums. To take the most out of your visit to Iran, you may need to book tours, unique experiences and things to do. You can experience an ancient heroic sport for minimum €6 or book a full board two-week tour for €1,600.

Cost of Personal Tour Guide

Personal tour guides take visitors around for 30 to 100 dollars a day.

Mobile Sim Card in Iran

When tourists travel to Iran, one of the main questions is how to get a SIM card in Iran? You can buy Visitor SIM at Iran international airports and you only need your passport at the time of registration. You can make domestic calls, send texts and enjoy the 4G internet in Iran. Making international phone calls is possible in Iran with data roaming. It is possible to use WhatsApp, Viber, Skype and IMO in order to leave messages or make calls. The price of the SIM card is between 5,000 and 10,000 tomans.