Xi says China’s rise unstoppable

President Xi Jinping presided over a grand display of China’s strength in Beijing – declaring that no force could stop the country’s rise.

Speaking at the start of a massive parade marking 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic, Xi called for stability in Hong Kong, unity among Chinese ethnic groups, and the “complete unification” of the country.

Xi delivered the remarks at the site where late Communist Party patriarch Mao Zedong proclaimed the nation’s founding on Oct. 1, 1949.

Dressed in a slate gray "Mao" suit and accompanied by his predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, Xi pledged peaceful development.

“Today, a socialist China is standing in the East of the world and there is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation,” Xi told a crowd of carefully vetted guests under smoggy skies in the center of the capital. “No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation from forging ahead.”

China must maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan, and "continue to strive for the motherland's complete reunification," he added.

Xi, whose military modernization program has rattled nerves around the region, then descended to the street and inspected row upon row of military hardware and immaculately presented troops.

Riding past in a black limousine, Xi bellowed; "Hello comrades, hard-working comrades!"

The massed ranks of soldiers shouted back: "Follow the party! Fight to win! Forge exemplary conduct!"

Xi’s rallying cry came before an hours-long pageant showcasing China’s industrial and scientific achievements, including sophisticated weaponry such as DF-17 ballistic missiles believed capable of circumventing US defense systems.

The tightly choreographed proceedings sought to reinforce the strength of a party facing multiple threats, from US President Donald Trump’s trade war and slowing economic growth to violent unrest in one of Asia’s top financial hubs.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this story.

