Migrant death toll in Mediterranean tops 1,000 for 6th year – UNHCR

Tensions between separatists in the region and Madrid have run high in recent days after Spain’s high court sent seven Catalan separatist activists to jail, which was followed by the regional parliament adopting a resolution backing civil disobedience, Reuters reported.

The protests will provide a measure of the strength of Catalan separatism, which has posed a major challenge for Spain for years and triggered its biggest political crisis in decades in 2017 when the region briefly declared independence.

The separatist movement has so far been peaceful, but this has been put in question by the arrest last week of the seven activists, alleged to be linked with the grassroots CDR protest movement and accused of preparing violent actions.

The Oct. 1 anniversary protests came before the verdict, expected in the next two weeks, of separatist leaders arrested in 2017 over their role in the region’s failed independence bid.

The botched declaration of independence, which was followed by Madrid sidelining regional authorities and ruling Catalonia directly for months, still dominates national politics.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that Madrid would not hesitate to apply direct rule to Catalonia again if the regional government broke any laws.

“I hope it doesn’t arrive to that point,” Sanchez said in an interview with broadcaster Cadena Ser.

Separatist leaders have so far refused to condemn the seven activists arrested last week over what prosecutors say were plans for violent actions, saying instead that authorities in Madrid were trying to paint separatists as a violent movement, a label they reject.

“There is only one way (to achieve independence) ... that is of civic, non-violent resistance,” the former head of the Catalan region, Carles Puigdemont, told Catalan public radio on Tuesday.

But national political leaders in Madrid insist Catalan separatist politicians must condemn those who were arrested.

Police had cordoned off the train station and other key buildings in Girona, a small town at the heart of the independence movement.

The Girona protest, attended by around 150 people, was organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), among other entities. They have staged periodic protests since separatist leaders were arrested after the October 2017 referendum and short-lived declaration of independence.

Police did not make any arrests in Girona but asked one person for its identification after that person threw paint to some officers, a Catalan police spokesperson said, adding that security had been strengthened around the town’s train station and other official buildings.