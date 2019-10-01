A year later, Saudi journalist's killing haunts kingdom

The killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year drew renewed scrutiny Tuesday to the kingdom, as his son and a UN investigator spoke out ahead of the anniversary of his death.

Saudi intelligence officials and a forensic doctor killed and dismembered Khashoggi on Oct. 2, 2018, just as his fiancée waited outside the diplomatic mission. Khashoggi, long a royal court insider, had been in self-imposed exile in the US while writing critically of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

While the crown prince recently told CBS program “60 Minutes” he did not order the writer's killing, US lawmakers and UN investigator Agnes Callamard laid the blame for the slaying on the prince. For its part, Saudi Arabia says it is trying 11 people for the killing but few details about the case have been released, AP reported.

Asked how he did not know about the killing by Saudi officials, bin Salman told CBS it was impossible for him to know “what three million people working for the Saudi government do daily.”

Callamard spared no criticism of the Saudi royal.

"A 'responsible' Statesman should not have tolerated 12 months of disinformation and 12 months continuing policies of intolerance and repression that led to Mr Khashoggi murder," Callamard wrote on Twitter.

She added, "The Crown Prince takes great pains to distance himself from the killing, creating layers after layers of officials and institutions between himself and the execution of Mr #Khashoggi, suggesting they are acting like a buffer. They are not. The identity of the killers and planners point to a far closer relationship between them and him than he is prepared to admit."

There was no immediate reaction from Saudi Arabia to Callamard's comments, though the kingdom rejected her exhaustive report on the case by alleging it contained unexplained "prejudice and bias."

The writer's son, Salah Khashoggi, on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter that he had "full confidence in the kingdom's court in achieving justice for those who have murdered my father."

He added, "I will remain like Jamal Khashoggi loyal to my nation and its leadership."

Also in an interview with Reuters, Callamard said Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is trying to repair damage to his image done by Khashoggi’s murder by insisting “layers and layers” of hierarchy separated him from the Saudi agents who killed the journalist.

The UN expert on summary executions, attributed bin Salman’s remarks to a “strategy of rehabilitation in the face of public outrage around the world.”

“He is creating a distance between himself, he is exonerating himself from direct criminal responsibility in the killing. He is creating layers, and layers and layers of actors and institutions which are protecting him from his direct accountability for the killing.”

She spoke before joining Khashoggi’s family and friends in Istanbul to mark the murder’s first anniversary.

After his murdering, a global outcry ensued and led to US Treasury sanctions on 17 Saudi individuals and a Senate resolution blaming the Saudi prince.

Saudi officials have denied suspicions in the CIA that the crown prince, known as MBS, ordered the killing. Eleven people are on trial in Saudi Arabia, although Callamard has voiced concerns over a potential miscarriage of justice.

A report by Callamard in June found credible evidence warranting further investigation that the crown prince and other senior officials including key adviser Saud al-Qahtani are liable for the murder.

Callamard told Reuters the only way she could interpret his admission of state responsibility — as opposed to personal responsibility — was as “recognizing implicitly at least that the killing was a state killing.”

“To the extent the killing occurred under his watch, he represents the state, he is indeed quasi-head of state,” she said.

Turning to the international implications, Callamard said that if countries around the world did not respond properly to Khashoggi’s killing, “it will open the gate to a sense of impunity for the killing of independent critical voices.”

Callamard has called for states to widen sanctions to include the crown prince and his assets abroad unless he can prove he is not responsible.

Critics of the kingdom say his latest public comments appear part of a public relations campaign ahead of Riyadh’s hosting of the G20 next year, its IPO of state oil giant Saudi Aramco and a foreign investment push to diversify the economy away from oil.

Reacting to bin Salman’s description of the killing as a “mistake”, Callamard countered that a killing that implicated “a consulate, requires preparation and planning and ultimately premeditation for 24 hours, is not a mistake.”

She called for “a transparent investigation into the chain of command” around the killing and demanded the prince apologies to Khashoggi’s family and fiancée.