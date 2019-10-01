‘Tattoo’ wins at Oscar-qualifying Tirana festival in Albania

Iranian short film, ‘Tattoo,’ directed by Farhad Delaram, made it into the 2020 Academy Awards considerations after winning the best film award at 17th Tirana International Film Festival in Albania.

In Delaram’s seventh experience as director and first as producer, ‘Tattoo’ had previously won the Crystal Bear for best short in the Generation 14plus at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. The short film had also taken part in other prestigious festivals such as Melbourne International Film Festival and Raindance Film Festival in London.

‘Tattoo’ is about a young girl who wants to renew her driving license but faces problems due to having tattoos.

This is the second Iranian short film introduced to the 2020 Academy Awards. ‘Pedovore’ by Mohammad Kart was the first after winning the main award at the International Cinema section of the 19th Odense International Film Festival in Denmark.

Members of the short film section of the Academy Awards will pick ten films out of all the introduced titles and unveil the list in early December. Five films from the list will then be nominated for the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Iran selected Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataee’s feature-length documentary, ‘Finding Farideh,’ as its entry for the international feature film category in the 92nd Academy Awards.