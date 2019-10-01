RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0536 GMT October 01, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259545
Published: 0331 GMT October 01, 2019

Farah says he has no tolerance for rule breakers after ex-coach banned

Farah says he has no tolerance for rule breakers after ex-coach banned
BEN STANSALL/AFP

British Olympic champion Mo Farah said on Tuesday he had no tolerance for anyone who broke the rules after his former coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping violations.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Salazar’s punishment was for “orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct” as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop US endurance athletes, Reuters reported.

“I’m relieved USADA has completed their investigation into Alberto Salazar. I left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 but I have no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line,” said Farah in a statement to Sky Sports News.

“A ruling has been made and I’m glad there has finally been a conclusion.”

Salazar stopped coaching Farah, double Olympic champion at both 5,000 and 10,000 meters, in 2017 when the runner decided to move back to England. The Briton said at the time that the doping investigation was not the reason they parted ways.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Mo Farah
Alberto Salazar
doping violations
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0571 sec