Iran's six-month copper cathode production tops 130,000 tons

The National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) produced 132,000 tons of copper cathode in the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21-September22), announced the managing director of the company.

Ardeshir Sa’d-Mohammadi also said on Tuesday that NICICO production of anode copper stood at 163,000 tons during the period while 593,700 tons of copper concentrate produced in the country, imidro.gov.ir reported

He said that the Khatun Abad Smelting Plant, a subsidiary of NICICO, has plans to increase its annual production to 120,000 tons from the current 80,000 tons by mid-March 2020.

The official added that NICICO’s annual copper cathode exports will increase 100 percent by the end of current Iranian year, according to company’s strategy.

According to a report by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran's copper cathode production capacity will reach 655,000 tons by 2025.

Iran's copper reserves stand at 21 million tons which is 1.3 percent of the global total, the report added.

The NICICO's copper concentrate production capacity is currently over 1.2 million tons per year and, based on a development plan, this figure is set to reach 2.5 million tons by 2025.

At present, six copper mines are operating in the country.