IMEO head: Mining sector has drafted major contracts to attract investments

Iran’s mining sector is moving ahead dynamically and has prepared two major investment contracts worth millions of dollars, said the head of the Iranian Mining Engineering Organization (IMEO).

He put the value of the contracts at $2.14 million.

In an address to a press conference on Tuesday, Darioush Esmaeeli added that this comes as the country is under US unilateral sanctions and is constantly targeted by enemies’ efforts to suspend its economic and industrial activities and isolate it in the international arena, IRNA reported.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

This policy is pursued as part of the IMEO’s plan to encourage investments in the domestic mining sector, he noted.

Esmaeeli announced that the 8th International Investment Opportunities in Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries Exhibition and Conference (MINEX 2019) will be held from October 7-9 at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla) in Tehran.

He added that over 18 countries are expected to dispatch their representatives to participate in the expo.

The IMEO head listed some of the countries as Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, Poland, Canada, South Africa and Turkey.

In addition, he said, over 20 prominent foreign ambassadors and diplomats in Tehran will also attend the exhibition, which will be held in cooperation with the Iranian Foundrymen’s Society and Arka Hamayesh Pars Exhibition Company.

The IMEO’s activities are mainly focused on attracting investments in the domestic mining sector and related industries, preserving and protecting the country’s minerals as well as promoting the use of smart systems in the sector, Esmaeeli noted.